Advertisement

Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

Chicago Police investigate at the 25th District station on the Northwest Side, after several officers were shot outside the station, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him.
Chicago Police investigate at the 25th District station on the Northwest Side, after several officers were shot outside the station, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Authorities say a carjacking suspect being led into the Chicago police station shot three officers who returned fire and shot him.((Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP))
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago police officers outside a station, authorities said Friday.

Police said Lovelle Jordan, a carjacking suspect, was being led into the station on Thursday on the city's northwest side shot at police, who returned fire and wounded him. He faces six counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon as a felon.

The officers and gunman were taken to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan said police handcuffed Jordan's hands behind his back when he was arrested but he apparently was able to move his hands to the front while being transported to the station.

Deenihan said Jordan, 26, was searched before being transported but police believe he had a gun "extremely secreted very close to his private area."

"They didn't do anything wrong," Deenihan said of officers who made the arrest. "I will defend them. They're out there working, they are wrestling with this guy and once again it's the offender's action, he's responsible for shooting the officer in the face."

A police spokesman said Friday morning that Jordan was still hospitalized. It's unclear if he has an attorney able to comment on the charges.

Police have said he was wanted in connection with a June 26 carjacking in downtown Chicago. He said officers identified the stolen vehicle on Thursday morning, followed it and then took the driver into custody.

___

This story has been updated to correct the suspect’s name to Lovelle Jordan, from Jordan Lovelle, based on updated information from the police department.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 9 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Summer road trip? Quarantines are crimping some US travelers

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
The web of state and local quarantines is growing more tangled by the day: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have ordered visitors from a whopping 34 states to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 27 new cases, active cases dramatically drop

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.