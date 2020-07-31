Advertisement

Driver survives rollover crash on Highway 6 in Bryan

Police say another vehicle caused the crash when it improperly changed lanes and struck the pickup
The crash happened Thursday evening on Highway 6 in Bryan.
The crash happened Thursday evening on Highway 6 in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck managed to escape without life-threatening injuries after the vehicle rolled multiple times on Highway 6 in Bryan.

The crash happened Thursday evening near Davila Middle School by the Highway 6 and Texas Avenue split.

Police say the driver of an SUV made an improper lane change and swiped the truck. The driver of the pickup swerved and rolled the vehicle at least eight times. The driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle but suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

