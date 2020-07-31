Excitement can build for 2020 football season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to. On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced they would play a 10 game conference-only schedule that will begin on September 26. Texas A&M will lose non-conference games against Abilene Christian, North Texas, and Fresno State. The Aggies non-conference game against Colorado was cancelled when the Pac-12 announced earlier this month they were moving to a conference-only schedule.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork had a virtual meeting with the media on Friday. Bjork said the plan is still to have 50 percent capacity at Kyle Field this year under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order. Bjork hopes to have a stadium plan announcement out next week.

There are still details to be worked out on how to move forward with a season during a pandemic, but at least now there is a start date for the football season and we can talk about college sports coming back. Bjork said, “I went out to the walk-through yesterday with our football team, and you could see that these guys are energized. They want to play. They’re focused. Obviously it wasn’t a physical workout. It was a walk-through, but you can see the focus.” Bjork added, “You can see the work ethic and that’s what we need. We need excitement, and we need to be excited that we do have college sports returning. We know we still have work to do, but we need to be excited about that.”

Bjork also said Friday that Texas A&M will play the eight SEC games that were on the 2020 schedule. Two more teams will be added, but he does not know who those teams will be.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.