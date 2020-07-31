Free Music Friday: Daniel Holmes
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Joining us for this week’s Free Music Friday is Daniel Holmes.
The Texas Country musician performed his song, “Fairytale” for us Friday afternoon, but you can watch him perform live from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Southerns in College Station.
Also performing Friday night at Southerns is Ty Laramore and Jake Bush.
To listen to more of Holmes’ music, click here.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.