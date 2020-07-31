Free Music Friday: Daniel Holmes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Joining us for this week’s Free Music Friday is Daniel Holmes.

The Texas Country musician performed his song, “Fairytale” for us Friday afternoon, but you can watch him perform live from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Southerns in College Station.

Also performing Friday night at Southerns is Ty Laramore and Jake Bush.

Tonight at Southerns come see Daniel Holmes with Ty Laramore & Jake Bush - College Station, TX before 10PM there is no... Posted by Southerns on Friday, July 31, 2020

To listen to more of Holmes’ music, click here.

