Friday brings showers and storms

As a summertime cold front continues to push through Southeast Texas Friday afternoon, showers and storms are already firing up and are expected to continue through the evening. Given abundant moisture and daytime heating from the sun, some of the storms that do form along the frontal boundary will have the potential to become strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the Brazos Valley under a Level 1 of 5 severe risk. Main impacts that we’ll be watching for include wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and pockets of heavy rainfall with localized totals up to 1″+. The front won’t do much for our temperatures, but slightly drier air and a bit more cloud cover will help the feels-like temperatures sit on the lower side and daytime highs only sit in the mid 90s Saturday afternoon. It doesn’t last long, as temperatures warm back up into the upper 90s by Sunday, which is the tune we’ll continue to follow heading into the first full week of August.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated showers. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

