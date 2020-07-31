Health officials cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District remains cautiously optimistic after reporting the fifth straight day of new COVID-19 cases below 50.

The active number of cases on Thursday was 597. That’s the first time that number was under 600 since June 19.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District says the recent decrease in cases can be linked to the safety measures that have been put in place, especially the mask mandate that went into effect one month ago.

“We are finally seeing a pay off of our hard work. When we all work together, when we all wear our masks, we limit going out, and we really look out for our neighbors, that’s when we finally get to see the fruits of our labor,” said Parrish.

Parrish notes that this decrease is important, especially because they expect the case numbers to go back up in a few weeks after students begin returning back to the Brazos Valley for the school year.

She says that they plan to continue reporting the daily updates until there is no longer a threat.

“Until we get to a point we have leveled out and there is a vaccine available, we are going to continue to report as long as this is going to be a threat in our community,” said Parrish.

One big topic that the health district has been involved in is the decision about what to do about the school year this Fall.

“Although the decision on what the opening of schools looks like is being made by the school districts, the Brazos County Health District is still and will continue to be in close communication with them to determine the best way for students, teachers and staff to return safely,” said Parrish.

Health officials stress that even though the numbers have recently decreased, that doesn’t mean it is time to relax on the safety precautions.

“We need to keep on doing what we’ve been doing to keep these numbers low. You want to think of it not as an acute disease but more like a chronic situation,” said Parrish.

