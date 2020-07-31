Isaias strengthens to a hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Isaias has formed early Friday, and will continue moving northward Friday, potentially reaching Florida as early as Saturday.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for the Bahamas, and a Tropical storm Watch is in effect for the Florida East Coast.

Wind, heavy rain, and storm surge will be the main threats with this storm, especially across The Bahamas, but potentially along the Florida and Georgia coasts this weekend, depending on the track of the system.

