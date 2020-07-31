Advertisement

Isaias strengthens to a hurricane

The storm may affect Florida and the east coast this weekend
Friday morning update from the NHC on Hurricane Isaias
Friday morning update from the NHC on Hurricane Isaias(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Isaias has formed early Friday, and will continue moving northward Friday, potentially reaching Florida as early as Saturday.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for the Bahamas, and a Tropical storm Watch is in effect for the Florida East Coast.

Wind, heavy rain, and storm surge will be the main threats with this storm, especially across The Bahamas, but potentially along the Florida and Georgia coasts this weekend, depending on the track of the system.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 14 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Monitoring Friday storm potential

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Unseasonable late July cold front will help to spark up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley.