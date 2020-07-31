Advertisement

Looking at 2020 Aggie football schedule

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football
By John Wilson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football fans know some of the details on the Aggies 2020 schedule, but there are still unanswered questions. The 10 game conference-only schedule is set to begin on September 26. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt were all on the original 2020 schedule and will remain on the new schedule. The unanswered questions about the schedule are who will be the two additional SEC opponents and what will be the order of the games? Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said, “I would say right now we need to anticipate that it’ll look completely different so we know what it looks like. As of yesterday, I’m not sure what the rhythm will be. I don’t know who we’ll open up with, I don’t know if we’ll open up at home or on the road.”

Each team in the SEC will play five home games and five road games this season so the Aggies match-up with Arkansas is expected to be moved from AT&T Stadium in Arlington to Kyle Field since Texas A&M is the home team this season. The teams have a contract to play at AT&T Stadium through 2024 but once the contract in up Bjork says they do not intend to extend it.

Bjork also said Friday he does not believe that Texas A&M will have any financial obligations to Abilene Christian, North Texas or Fresno State, who were all supposed to play non-conference games against the Aggies this season at Kyle Field. ”This is a public health matter that is outside of our control and that’ll be our position. We will offer all three of the remaining non-conference games and opportunity to play at a different date down the road. We have extended those offers and we’ll see where that goes. Nothing was accepted but that’s our position that this is outside of our control and that this is a public health matter.”

Texas A&M was also scheduled to host Colorado in a non-conference game this season but that game was canceled when the Pac-12 Conference announced they would play a conference-only football schedule this season.

