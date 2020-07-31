Advertisement

Monitoring Friday storm potential

Isolated strong to severe storms possible
Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe weather and risks Friday.
Storm Prediction Center Outlook for severe weather and risks Friday.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An unseasonable “cold” frontal boundary is set to roll through the Brazos Valley Friday. As the frontal boundary slips further to the south, the heating of the day will add fuel to the atmosphere to pop up scattered showers and storms ahead of this front. The ingredients are there that a few isolated storms may become strong to severe.

Winds gusting to 60 mph, small hail below the size of quarters, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest storms Friday afternoon and evening. The severe threat is conditional on a couple factors. The first is how strong the front remains as it approaches Southeast Texas and when exactly that happens.

Rain and storm potential by hour for Friday afternoon and evening.
Rain and storm potential by hour for Friday afternoon and evening.(KBTX)

As of Thursday night, most of the guidance brings the front in during the early afternoon hours on Friday across our northern counties, through the central Brazos Valley by mid afternoon, and pushing further south towards the I-10 corridor by 7pm. If the front slows down, it will help to generate higher rainfall totals in some spots across the area.

Estimated arrival of weak "cold" frontal boundary Friday.
Estimated arrival of weak "cold" frontal boundary Friday.(KBTX)

The second factor to consider is if these storms develop north of the Brazos Valley, do they push out rain-cooled air out ahead of the front which could negate some of the severe potential Friday afternoon ahead of the front’s arrival. If that happens, showers and storms will likely develop with sub-severe wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning.

Here's one depiction of how PinPoint Radar could look Friday:

PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday(KBTX)
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday(KBTX)
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday(KBTX)
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday
PinPoint Radar HRRR Friday(KBTX)

Activity starts to decrease in coverage and intensity Friday night with the loss of daytime heating after sunset but a few showers and storms remain possible, mainly south, through midnight. In terms of rainfall, some may miss out completely, while others may be lucky enough to pick up a quick 0.25″ to 1″ with isolated higher totals possible.

Keep your PinPoint Weather App handy to stay up to date with the latest weather information.

