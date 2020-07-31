North Zulch ISD considers pushing back first day of school

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -The North Zulch Independent School District is considering pushing back the first day of class for the upcoming school year.

District leaders will meet on Monday to consider delaying the start of school to Wednesday, August 19.

North Zulch I.S.D. says recent changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and the Texas Education Agency will not give teachers and staff enough time to prepare for a safe reopening of its classrooms.

Right now, the first day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12.

