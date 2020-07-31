Advertisement

Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start for football schedule

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The Pac-12 on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 member schools a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. The plan approved by university presidents adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.

The game, originally set to be played for the first time at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas, will now be hosted by the highest-seeded team. The two-year deal with Las Vegas will instead begin in 2021, Commissioner Larry Scott said.

The conference also plans to start the season with a couple of rivalry games usually saved for the end of the season: UCLA will face USC and Arizona meets Arizona State on Sept. 26 - if they can play.

The Pac-12′s schedule announcement is the third for a Power Five football conference in as many days, following the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC. The ACC said it would play 10 conference games and give schools the opportunity to play one nonconference game. The SEC, like the Pac-12 and Big Ten, is playing only within the conference.

Still to come is a reworked schedule from the Big Ten, which was the first major-college football conference to announce its teams would only play within the league, and a scheduling decision from the Big 12.

The scheduled start of the college football season was Labor Day weekend.

Latest News

Sports

Sydney Carter Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the hiring of former Aggie standout Sydney Carter as Video Coordinator on Friday.

Sports

Excitement can build for 2020 football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.

Sports

St. Louis-Milwaukee postponed after Cardinals positives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Sports

SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-Only football competition

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

“This is the right decision” |Texas A&M eagerly awaits football season despite schedule changes

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Statements from Texas A&M President Michael K. Young and Director of Athletics Ross Bjork

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Thursday the Southeastern Conference announced they will play a 10 game conference only schedule beginning on September 26.

Sports

SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-Only football competition

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has established September 26 as the new kickoff for it 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

Sports

“This is the right decision”| Texas A&M eagerly awaits football season despite schedule changes

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The presidents from the Southeastern Conference have announced that the college football league plans to play a 10-game conference-only schedule this fall, according to a statement.

Sports

Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.