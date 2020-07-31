BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mia is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for July 31, 2020.

The 4-year-old kitten is available for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society.

Mia is spayed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

Shelter staff says Mia is energetic, loves being held, and will start purring the minute she meets you.

You can learn more about Mia and how to adopt her here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating on an appointment-only schedule.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.