Cardinals players test positive for coronavirus, game with Brewers postponed

6 teams won't play on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, in Minneapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - MLB is postponing another game due to players testing positive for coronavirus, ESPN, Associated Press and MLB.com reported.

Friday’s St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Six teams are being held out of action on Friday.

In addition to the Brewers and Cardinals, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays will sit out because of positive tests.

A week into its virus-shortened 60-game season, Major League Baseball is scrambling to adjust its schedule.

The Marlins haven't played since Sunday because of an outbreak that's infected 17 players and two staff members. Miami's situation has also led to schedule changes for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, meaning eight of baseball's 30 teams had their plans altered during the first nine days of the 67-day season.

The infected Marlins left Philadelphia in a sleeper bus Friday to return to Miami, where they will remain together in quarantine, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team's movements hadn't been announced.

The rest of the team will spend the weekend in isolation in Philadelphia, where the Marlins have been stranded since their outbreak began. It's uncertain when or where they will next play.

Officials were concerned that the latest Marlins positive test result came five days after the team was last together, when the Marlins beat Philadelphia.

