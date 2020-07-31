St. Louis-Milwaukee postponed after Cardinals positives

UNDATED (AP) - Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after multiple Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the postponement in Milwaukee had not been announced.

It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic that is surging in parts of the United States.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.

The Blue Jays are looking for a place to spend the weekend after their three-game series in Philadelphia was called off. They’ve been shut out of playing in Toronto this year because of health concerns by the Canadian government. They held their first “home” series of the season in Washington this week, and might stay there and work out at Nationals Park. The Blue Jays eventually will play home games in Buffalo at the stadium of their Triple-A affiliate. But that park isn’t ready yet, forcing the Jays to stay on the road.

The Nationals’ weekend series in Miami was scrapped after several Marlins players tested positive, leaving the defending World Series champs with a four-day break.