Advertisement

StageCenter Community Theatre opens with first show since COVID-19 shutdown

39 Steps runs until August 15
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Community Theatre in Downtown Bryan opened its doors back up Thursday night after being shut down for months due to COVID-19.

They are planning to show the play ’39 Steps', a parody adaptation of the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock.

The show’s director, Jennider Hargis, says that they are taking multiple steps to make sure that both the actors and the audience are safe from the time they enter the door until the time they leave.

The ensure that, they hung plexi-glass seperating the stage and the audience, have moved chairs to keep them 6 feet apart, and only let one party into the entrance to be seated at a time. They are also asking guests to stay outside until let in, and to buy tickets online on their website.

Hargis says that they are cautiously optomistic about this entire process, and hope that the safety measures they have in place will help the show run as planned.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present this particular show,” said Hargis.“We feel like some are ready to get back out, and we feel like we are going to see a lot of familiar faces and be happy to see them again.”

The show runs until August 15.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police investigate shooting on Poplar Circle

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Police investigating Friday morning shooting in Bryan.

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.