StageCenter Community Theatre opens with first show since COVID-19 shutdown

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - StageCenter Community Theatre in Downtown Bryan opened its doors back up Thursday night after being shut down for months due to COVID-19.

They are planning to show the play ’39 Steps', a parody adaptation of the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock.

The show’s director, Jennider Hargis, says that they are taking multiple steps to make sure that both the actors and the audience are safe from the time they enter the door until the time they leave.

The ensure that, they hung plexi-glass seperating the stage and the audience, have moved chairs to keep them 6 feet apart, and only let one party into the entrance to be seated at a time. They are also asking guests to stay outside until let in, and to buy tickets online on their website.

Hargis says that they are cautiously optomistic about this entire process, and hope that the safety measures they have in place will help the show run as planned.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present this particular show,” said Hargis.“We feel like some are ready to get back out, and we feel like we are going to see a lot of familiar faces and be happy to see them again.”

The show runs until August 15.

