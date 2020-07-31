Advertisement

Sydney Carter Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair have announced the hiring of former Aggie standout Sydney Carter as Video Coordinator on Friday.

“Returning to Aggieland is simply coming back home,” Carter said. “Twelve years ago this place embraced me with so much support and love. Joining the staff has been equally seamless. I am excited to begin this new chapter in a familiar and family oriented environment that will also push me to work hard toward my ultimate life goals. Gig ‘Em Ags!”

Blair said, “Seven years overseas, four years in the WNBA, a three-year starter at Texas A&M, a National Champion in 2011 and an MVP in the Dallas Regional to beat Baylor. We are excited for her to begin her coaching career. We will start her out as a video coordinator, but she will learn and experience everything about a career in coaching at A&M. Over the last year and half, Sydney has come back occasionally to help practice with and mentor this young group. That played a huge role in our decision to have her join our staff. I could not be more excited about bringing back an experienced former Aggie basketball player to help us.”

Carter lettered for the Aggies from 2008-2012. During her time in Aggieland, she helped lead her team to the 2011 National Championship and 2010 Big 12 Tournament Championship. The three-time team captain was a defensive anchor for the A&M defense, earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2011 and 2012. Additionally, Carter took home the team’s Miss Defense Award three times (2010, 2011, 2012), and won the squad’s coveted Miss Aggie Award after her senior season.

The DeSoto, Texas, native ranks 10th all-time in steals (206), tied for 10th in assists (388) and 17th in points (1,176). Carter was selected 27th overall in the WNBA draft to the Chicago Sky, and enjoyed a four-year career in the WNBA.

During Carter’s seven-year international career, she played in countries such as Latvia and Israel. The Aggie was a three-time Latvian/Estonian Champion (2014, 2016, 2017), and also added an Eastern European League Championship in 2016.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

