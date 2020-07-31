Advertisement

Texas A&M will now offer COVID-19 testing

Tests will be available for A&M students, faculty, and staff.
Texas A&M COVID-19 testing tent
Texas A&M COVID-19 testing tent(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced on Monday that it will now offer COVID-19 testing for A&M students, faculty, and staff.

According to the university, the testing is now available Monday through Friday at a tent in Lot 27 near the Beutel Health Center on Texas A&M’s campus.

Priority will be given to those who have symptoms related to COIVD-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus or suspected to have it. Close contact is defined as closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer.

Appointment windows will be open 1-2 days prior to their availability, according to Texas A&M University.

Testing is only for Bryan/College Station Texas A&M University students, faculty, and staff.

The university says that lab results from tests will be available within 2-3 days from the time the test is administered. If the results from a test come back positive, the results will be reported to state and county health offices, and the individual tested will be contacted by the Texas A&M Investigation and Operations Center, who will provide additional information and guidance, according to Texas A&M University. If a test is negative, the results will be sent to the individual by email.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

TEA providing free online learning software to districts across the state

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
TEA will provide Schoology to districts across the state for free for the next two years.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 24 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Texas state climatologist: ‘Next 6 weeks will tell the story for hurricane season’

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
John Neilsen-Gammon joins First News at Four to discuss the continued outlook of hurricane season.