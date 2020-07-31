Texas A&M will now offer COVID-19 testing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced on Monday that it will now offer COVID-19 testing for A&M students, faculty, and staff.

According to the university, the testing is now available Monday through Friday at a tent in Lot 27 near the Beutel Health Center on Texas A&M’s campus.

Priority will be given to those who have symptoms related to COIVD-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus or suspected to have it. Close contact is defined as closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer.

Appointment windows will be open 1-2 days prior to their availability, according to Texas A&M University.

Testing is only for Bryan/College Station Texas A&M University students, faculty, and staff.

The university says that lab results from tests will be available within 2-3 days from the time the test is administered. If the results from a test come back positive, the results will be reported to state and county health offices, and the individual tested will be contacted by the Texas A&M Investigation and Operations Center, who will provide additional information and guidance, according to Texas A&M University. If a test is negative, the results will be sent to the individual by email.

To schedule a COVID-19 test, click here.

