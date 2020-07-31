Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Jesus Vega-Tirado named the Hispanic Forum of B/CS’s Student of the Year

We would like to give a big congratulations to this year's Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station's Student of the Year, Jesus Vega-Tirado.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jesus Vega-Tirado has been named the Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station’s Student of the Year.

As a result of this accomplishment, the 2020 Bryan Collegiate graduate was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Forum.

Vega-Tirado, who was also the senior class president, graduated with a 4.96 GPA and volunteered nearly 400 hours.

56 other local students earned a total of $65,000 in scholarships from the Forum.

