Treat of the Day: Jesus Vega-Tirado named the Hispanic Forum of B/CS’s Student of the Year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jesus Vega-Tirado has been named the Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station’s Student of the Year.

As a result of this accomplishment, the 2020 Bryan Collegiate graduate was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Forum.

Vega-Tirado, who was also the senior class president, graduated with a 4.96 GPA and volunteered nearly 400 hours.

56 other local students earned a total of $65,000 in scholarships from the Forum.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.