Advertisement

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been banned from Twitter for breaking the social media platform’s site’s rules forbidding hate speech.

The company said Friday that Duke's account "has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

It didn't specify what exactly Duke posted that triggered the ban, but its policy on hateful conduct prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.

Twitter said the ban was in line with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.

Duke was the leader of the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thursday Night Weather Update 7/30 | News Three At Ten

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 7/30

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Messina Hof marks yearly harvest with 43rd Annual Harvest Festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan police investigate shooting on Poplar Circle

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Police investigating Friday morning shooting in Bryan.

National

Man rescues girl from fox attack in New Jersey

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Neighbors are praising the actions of a 20-year-old young man who rushed to the aid of an 8-year-old girl. He heard her screaming because she was being attacked by a fox.