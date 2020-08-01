A warm start to the month of August

After a summertime “cold” front gave portions of the Brazos Valley a bit of a soaking early Saturday morning, things look to start drying out through the first week of August. A bit of relief came Saturday afternoon as temperatures only reached up into the low to mid 90s, but forecast highs are on the rise back up into the upper 90s heading into Sunday.

The good news: slightly drier air is in place across the area, meaning there won’t be as big of a gap between the feels-like temperatures and the actual temperature. Though dewpoints are slightly lower heading into the afternoon hours, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Sunday. We’ll keep the very isolated chance at seeing a quick shower in the forecast for Monday, but the majority of us look to sit under mostly sunny skies which will help those temperatures continue to warm back up into the upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated showers. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

