Advertisement

A warm start to the month of August

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a summertime “cold” front gave portions of the Brazos Valley a bit of a soaking early Saturday morning, things look to start drying out through the first week of August. A bit of relief came Saturday afternoon as temperatures only reached up into the low to mid 90s, but forecast highs are on the rise back up into the upper 90s heading into Sunday.

The good news: slightly drier air is in place across the area, meaning there won’t be as big of a gap between the feels-like temperatures and the actual temperature. Though dewpoints are slightly lower heading into the afternoon hours, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out on Sunday. We’ll keep the very isolated chance at seeing a quick shower in the forecast for Monday, but the majority of us look to sit under mostly sunny skies which will help those temperatures continue to warm back up into the upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy then becoming mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for isolated showers. High: 98. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat Returns For The First Week Of August

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Strong storms possible Friday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Strong Storms Possible Friday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Strong Storms Possible Friday

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

HOT Thursday with eyes on early weekend storm chance

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Heating Up Before Weak Front Arrives

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Quick dip in rain chance, watching weekend “cold” front

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily Rain Chance Continues

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Let’s go for another round!

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Another isolated, afternoon chance for a splash

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.