Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High
Colorado vs Texas A&M
Colorado vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football fans have started to see more clarity with the upcoming 2020 Aggie football season. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has also started to set games for next season. The Aggies plan to play Colorado in 2021 at Empower Field in Denver (home of the Denver Broncos).

Texas A&M will play a 10-game conference-only schedule starting September 26th. The order of the games and the added SEC opponents are still unknown at this time. As a result of the conference-only decision, the Aggies lost their three remaining non-conference games from their 2020 schedule. Bjork said they’ve reached out to those schools about playing in the future, but no plans are set as of now for Abilene Christian, North Texas, or Fresno State.

The Aggies were also supposed to host Pac-12 member Colorado this season. The Pac-12 previously made the decision to go conference-only this year. Bjork said he’s talked with the Buffaloes and the plans are in place to play next year.

”Right now we have an obligation to play a Power 5 non-conference game and so we need that game. There’s no other available opportunities out there,” Bjork explained. “Colorado has approached us about playing at, what is it called Invesco Field now, Mile High Stadium. I know it as Mile High Stadium. I grew up a Bears and Broncos fan, John Elway heyday Mile High Stadium, so they have approached us playing there and we would accept that playing there in Denver so that is where we are headed right now,” added Bjork.

Texas A&M and Colorado have not faced each other since 2009 when they were both members of the Big 12 conference.

