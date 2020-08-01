Advertisement

Bombers edge closer to a playoff berth

By Dylan Shackleford / Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers are one game closer to the playoffs following a 12-4 victory over the Victoria Generals tonight. The Bombers will be able to clinch a playoff spot Saturday night with a win and results elsewhere fall in their favor. A sweep of the Generals would also be enough to earn a spot in the postseason.

The Bombers took the early lead with a two-out rally in the first inning, starting with a three-run triple from Manny Garcia followed by an RBI single from Mikey Hoehner. Victoria cut the deficit in half with a two-run single from Luke Coale in the second. Brazos Valley took advantage of an error in the second before exploding again in the third for three in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single courtesy of Wesley Faison and a second RBI single from Hoehner to put the Bombers up 8-3. RBI’s from Kelby Weyler and Jeffrey David in the sixth along with a run off of a wild pitch brought the lead up to nine for the Bombers. The Generals added a consolation run in the ninth off a wild pitch but Cody Collins was able to close it out comfortably.

Will Johnston put in four innings of work tonight and allowed three runs. Fellow A&M lefty Dustin Saez took over for him and pitched two scoreless while striking out three. Zach Poe and Nick Galese each added a scoreless inning of work before Collins closed it out in the ninth to secure the Bombers’ 16th win of the season.

Hoehner impressed in his second game as a Bomber, as he finished the game 3-4 with two RBI’s and a walk while taking home player of the game honors. Garcia and Faison had three RBI’s apiece to help the Bombers pull away from the Generals.

The Bombers will play game two against Victoria Tomorrow, August 1st, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

