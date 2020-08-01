Advertisement

Brazos County confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases, 536 active cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 536 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

25 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,328 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,909. There have been 29,185 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 65 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 67 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 347
  • 77802: 335
  • 77803: 1,109
  • 77805: 8
  • 77806: 6
  • 77807: 255
  • 77808: 191
  • 77840: 678
  • 77841: 3
  • 77842: 2
  • 77843: 7
  • 77845: 898
  • 77859: 1
  • 77866: 3
  • 77868: 8
  • 77881: 2
  • Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin82212
Brazos5363,909
Burleson80229
Grimes190916
Houston59241
Lee117233
Leon46137
Madison501645
Milam27306
Montgomery2,4116,196
Robertson96212
San Jacinto27143
Trinity43129
Walker7353,069
Waller183393
Washington102465

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 573 staffed hospital beds with 111 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 212 total cases and 126 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 80 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 229 total cases, and 143 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 916 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 241 total cases of COVID-19. There are 59 active cases and 92 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 12 active cases.

Lee County has reported 117 active cases. The county has a total of 233 cases, with 23 recoveries and nine deaths.

Leon County currently has 46 active cases. The county has 137 total cases, with 90 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 501 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 136 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 306 total cases and 279 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,411 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,196 total cases and 3,613 recovered cases. There are currently 66 people hospitalized, and there have been 67 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 96 active COVID-19 cases, with 212 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered, and one COVID-19 related death.

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 143 cases with 109 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 129 total cases with 84 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,069 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 669 cases are active in the community and 438 are recovered community cases. 1,962 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 183 active cases of COVID-19. There are 393 total cases and 206 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 102 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 465 total cases with 313 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 141,186 active cases and 273,191 recoveries. There have been 420,946 total cases reported and 3,669,752 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 6,569 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 70,850 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 31 at 4:10 p.m.

