Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Green and his family came to Bryan in 1972. During his 48 years in Bryan Green has been a big part of the community. The stream of cars that came through to see Green on Saturday showed just how many people care for a man who was a great football and an even better person. Green said, “It’s kind of hard to believe but I am speechless for the first time maybe ever. I had no idea what might happen.” Green added, “Our daughters and their husbands organized all this and those things never turn out like you think they should but it did today. We had lots of people come. Last night we had our church family here and then today we have had a lot of Rotarians, a lot of Bryan High alumni and of course a lot of the community. It’s just been a really great day.”

After coaching football at Bryan High for 20 years Green served 12 years on the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees. In 2008 Bryan ISD renamed their football stadium in his honor.

