Former College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum honored with retirement ceremony

McCollum started at CSPD in 1985.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station’s outgoing Police Chief was honored with a retirement reception Friday afternoon.

Scott McCollum started at the police department in 1985 after graduating from Texas A&M. He worked his way up the ranks and served as Chief for 5 1/2 years before retiring this year. McCollum was honored by the community at the event. He said he felt it was his calling to do law enforcement.

“It’s been a true blessing. I came here 35 years ago to work for College Station Police Department and together we’ve worked with each other to create what we know today as the College Station Police Department.

He was also integral in having the new police station built. It opened earlier this year.

McCollum is still in the community though. His new job is a Program Director at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service where he works with law enforcement.

