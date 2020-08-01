Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local barber did his final haircuts in Downtown Bryan Saturday morning marking the end of a more than 54-year career.

If you’ve been to Main Street in Downtown Bryan you’ve likely passed by City Barber Shop. Alton “Nap” Cole met his final customers Saturday after working in Downtown Bryan for 42.5 years. He said he’s now retiring as he’s had some back pain over all these years and is ready for some rest.

While Cole is retiring, the Barber Shop is staying open. His friend Gilbert Acosta, Jr. is taking over. We talked to both of them as Cole gave his final haircuts. We asked Cole about how he got into this career.

″At the time the Vietnam War was going on so to keep from being in the Army and the jungle well I joined the Navy. But I went to Barber School first and the Navy was the only place they had an ability for a barber,” said Cole.

“I was born and raised here in the neighborhood and I’m excited. I used to have a barbershop and back in the 60′s for North Main and I’m excited to come back home,” said Acosta, Jr.

The Barber Shop will reopen Tuesday morning with the new owner in charge. It’s located at 107 South Main Street.

