Advertisement

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Alton "Nap" Cole has been a fixture downtown for more than 40 years.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local barber did his final haircuts in Downtown Bryan Saturday morning marking the end of a more than 54-year career.

If you’ve been to Main Street in Downtown Bryan you’ve likely passed by City Barber Shop. Alton “Nap” Cole met his final customers Saturday after working in Downtown Bryan for 42.5 years. He said he’s now retiring as he’s had some back pain over all these years and is ready for some rest.

While Cole is retiring, the Barber Shop is staying open. His friend Gilbert Acosta, Jr. is taking over. We talked to both of them as Cole gave his final haircuts. We asked Cole about how he got into this career.

″At the time the Vietnam War was going on so to keep from being in the Army and the jungle well I joined the Navy. But I went to Barber School first and the Navy was the only place they had an ability for a barber,” said Cole.

“I was born and raised here in the neighborhood and I’m excited. I used to have a barbershop and back in the 60′s for North Main and I’m excited to come back home,” said Acosta, Jr.

The Barber Shop will reopen Tuesday morning with the new owner in charge. It’s located at 107 South Main Street.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm, expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday.

News

Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith dies of apparent heart attack.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: 1 hour ago
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.

Latest News

News

Uptick in scam calls across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are growing smarter.

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.