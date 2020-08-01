Rainfall totals: Over half a foot of rain fell for some Friday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredible amount of rain fell over a very localized portion of the Brazos Valley between Friday evening and the wee small hours of Saturday morning.

Friday afternoon rain and storms developed on a slow-moving cold front sagging into the area. That front stalled over the Central Brazos Valley, creating isolated, nearly stationary thunderstorms over parts of Burleson, Brazos, Washington, and Grimes Counties. By sunrise Saturday, anywhere from 1″ to 8″ of rain was collected under these downpours.

Radar estimated rainfall for Washington County, where the heaviest rain likely fell. Radar estimates in eastern Washington County near the Brazos River exceed 7 inches in a few spots. (KBTX)

Radar-estimated rainfall over Brazos County from Friday into early Saturday. Some areas easily saw over 3 inches, with radar estimates nearing 5 in southern Brazos County (KBTX)

Easterwood Airport (College Station): 0.44″

Coulter Field (Bryan): 0.01″

Lick Creek Park (College Station): 1.89″

Independence (Washington County): 7.30″

Washington County (between FM 2726 and the Brazos River): 8.30″

Scofield (Burleson County): 6.60″

Millican (Brazos County): 4.40″

Navasota (Grimes County): 4.00″

Nantucket (South Brazos County): 3.6″

Shenandoah (Brazos County): 2.78″

South College Station (Brazos County): 4.00″

Central Park - College Station (Brazos County): 4.00″

Brenham Municipal Airport (Washington County): 1.48″

Brenham (Washington County): 2.02″

FM 190 at Hwy 36 (Washington County): 1.73″

Wellborn (Brazos County): 0.73″

South Bryan (Brazos County): 1.20″

Brazos River at Hwy 290 (Washington / Grimes County): 0.99″

Navasota River at Hwy 79 (Robertson / Leon County): 0.65″

Crockett (Houston County): 1.27″

Giddings (Lee County): 0.52″

Gibbons Creek (Grimes County): 0.19″

Caldwell (Burleson County): 0.08″

Cameron (Milam County): 0.05″

Hearne (Robertson County): 0.07″

North Zulch (Madison County): 0.17″

Navasota River at OSR (Madison / Brazos County): 0.21″

Huntsville (Walker County): 0.08″

Riverside (Walker County): 0.32″

