Student tickets will be limited at Kyle Field due to reduction in stadium capacity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said Friday morning that the Aggies will play their original eight SEC opponents already on the A&M 2020 schedule along with two additional conference opponents. He hopes that schedule is released next week sometime. Bjork said A&M would play five home games and one of those would be Arkansas. In 2021 Bjork said the Aggies will travel to Fayetteville to play the Razorbacks. Kyle Field’s stadium capacity in 2020 will be in the neighborhood of 50,000 to 55,000. The Home of the 12th Man prides itself is having one of the largest student sections in the country, but it will see a major reduction due to the corona virus.

Texas A&M Football (KBTX)

“Right now based on our season ticket sales all season ticket holders who have a ticket as of today would be accommodated in that plan. We would have to reduce the number of students. Normally we sell about 34 thousand student tickets, season the all sports passes, we would have to reduce that down,” Bjork told the media during his Zoom Meeting with the media.

The reduction of student tickets appears to between 15,000 to 20,000.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.