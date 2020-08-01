Uptick in scam calls across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scam calls from the IRS and Social Security Administration are on the rise in the Brazos Valley and ringing phones of residents. The Better Business Bureau warns of a recent uptick in scam calls.

Donna Fos a resident of Bryan started receiving social security scam calls on Thursday afternoon and just twenty-four hours later she received seven calls about social security fraud.

“They’re telling me that they’re calling from the social security administration,” said Donna Fos, a Bryan resident. “My social security number is getting ready to be suspended because of fraudulent activity in the state of Texas.”

However, each time they call Fos, it’s a different number and sometimes, a familiar one.

“I even got a call from a number of a friend of mine, so that’s why I answered it,” said Fos. “But it was the same call.”

That’s a trick scammers are using now.

“The hard thing to identify is there is software, and there is the technology that scammers will use to their advantage, such as caller ID spoofing technology,” said Jason Meza, San Antonio Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. “They will make it look like a number is actually coming from a different number. They are masking or imitating a number. They might even know the correct people that are in positions at these agencies.”

It’s just one of many scams calls ringing phones across the Brazos Valley. The Better Business Bureau says today’s scammers are getting smarter.

“There is an uptick of these scams,” said Meza. “The crazy thing is that they are emerging. They are ever-growing. They are getting smarter, unfortunately. They are figuring out tricks and ways to get across.”

If you’re unsure, the Better Business Bureau says play defense first before offering up your information.

“Never offer information over the phone right off the bat. Instead, take a number down and start the process of reaching out if you do have a debt outstanding with the IRS or if you do feel your social security administration information has been compromised. You start the process yourself. Instead of answering to an unsolicited call or text. "

Fos says she’ll keep reporting the calls, hoping others won’t fall victim.

“I’m afraid for the elderly, the disabled that depend on their cell phones, that they just don’t get taken advantage of,” said Fos.

Meza says if you have fallen victim and wish to report these scam calls you can report them to the Better Business Bureau, the Social Security Administration, or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.