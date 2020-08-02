Brazos County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 525 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 525 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Twenty-seven people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,352 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,922. There have been 29,185 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 78 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 350

77802: 336

77803: 1,110

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 256

77808: 192

77840: 680

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 902

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 82 213 Brazos 525 3,922 Burleson 63 231 Grimes 190 916 Houston 37 248 Lee 117 233 Leon 38 138 Madison 499 645 Milam 20 306 Montgomery 2,393 6,196 Robertson 88 214 San Jacinto 27 145 Trinity 43 135 Walker 735 3,069 Waller 178 399 Washington 103 477

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 573 staffed hospital beds with 111 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 68 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 213 total cases and 127 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 63 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 231 total cases, and 161 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 916 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 248 total cases of COVID-19. There are 37 active cases and 200 cases are recovered. There have been six COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 12 active cases.

Lee County has reported 117 active cases. The county has a total of 233 cases, with 23 recoveries and nine deaths.

Leon County currently has 38 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 98 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 499 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 146 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 306 total cases and 279 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,393 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,196 total cases and 3,613 recovered cases. There are currently 66 people hospitalized, and there have been 72 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 88 active COVID-19 cases, with 214 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered, and one COVID-19 related death.

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 145 cases with 109 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 129 total cases with 84 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,069 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 735 cases are active in the community and 438 are recovered community cases. 1,962 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 178 active cases of COVID-19. There are 399 total cases and 213 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 103 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 477 total cases with 324 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 141,186 active cases and 273,191 recoveries. There have been 420,946 total cases reported and 3,669,752 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 6,569 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 70,850 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 31 at 4:10 p.m.

