Bryan couple surprised with parade for 50th wedding anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan couple had a special surprise on their special day.

Glenn and Jeannette Scott are celebrating their 50 wedding anniversary.

Saturday afternoon family, friends, members of their church, and neighbors threw them a surprise drive-by parade in front of their home. They weren’t expecting it at all. We asked them their secret for a long and happy marriage.

”Just hang in there. Hang in there. Don’t give up,” said Glenn Scott.

“Let Jesus be the center of your marriage. Go to church and grow a family and have lots of love around you,” said Jeannette Scott.

“This was a total beautiful surprise. Absolutely great to see family and neighbors and friends and church members,” she said.

The couple got married in Houston 50 years ago while Glenn was in college. They said there have been parades for others on their street, but this was the first one for them.

