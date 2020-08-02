College Station’s Elnita Green sprinting to success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not even COVID-19 could slow down College Station Sprinter Elnita Green. The Sophomore Sensation has a big opportunity this week to represent Aggieland at the Junior Olympics in Florida.

As a freshman, Green set College Station High School records in the 100m and 200m dashes. She became the #1 Freshman 200 meter female sprinter in the state with a blistering time of 24.63 seconds. She won Most Valuable Sprinter in 2020.

Obviously, Green had high hopes for her Freshman year including bringing home medals from the State Meet. But those plans quickly changed with the coronavirus pandemic. The incoming Sophomore sprinter has been elevating her training back up and is ready to showcase her talents in one of the biggest meets in the nation. Green’s goal is to continue building on her success, especially after her inaugural high school season got cut short.

”It was just kind of saddening because I was ready. I was really wanting to get far in my Freshman season to show how good I can be, but it got cut off. It just kind of hurts. This coming year I’m going to try to keep breaking my records and getting them up there on the board,” said Green.

Green will leave Monday for Satellite Beach, Florida, where the Junior Olympics Meet will start on Wednesday.

