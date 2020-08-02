Advertisement

College Station’s Elnita Green sprinting to success

Green holds the CSHS record for the 100m and 200m dash
Elnita Green trains at College Station High School for the Junior Olympics
Elnita Green trains at College Station High School for the Junior Olympics(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not even COVID-19 could slow down College Station Sprinter Elnita Green. The Sophomore Sensation has a big opportunity this week to represent Aggieland at the Junior Olympics in Florida.

As a freshman, Green set College Station High School records in the 100m and 200m dashes. She became the #1 Freshman 200 meter female sprinter in the state with a blistering time of 24.63 seconds. She won Most Valuable Sprinter in 2020.

Obviously, Green had high hopes for her Freshman year including bringing home medals from the State Meet. But those plans quickly changed with the coronavirus pandemic. The incoming Sophomore sprinter has been elevating her training back up and is ready to showcase her talents in one of the biggest meets in the nation. Green’s goal is to continue building on her success, especially after her inaugural high school season got cut short.

”It was just kind of saddening because I was ready. I was really wanting to get far in my Freshman season to show how good I can be, but it got cut off. It just kind of hurts. This coming year I’m going to try to keep breaking my records and getting them up there on the board,” said Green.

Green will leave Monday for Satellite Beach, Florida, where the Junior Olympics Meet will start on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Sports

Excitement can build for 2020 football season - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.

Sports

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Clinch Playoff Spot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers will once again be competing in the post-season after defeating the Victoria Generals 4-3 tonight. They will face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday.

Sports

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football fans have started to see more clarity with the upcoming 2020 Aggie football season. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has also started to set games for next season. The Aggies plan to play Colorado in 2021 at Empower Field in Denver (home of the Denver Broncos).

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Sports

Cardinals-Brewers postponed again after 4 more St. Louis positives

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Saturday’s Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee has been postponed, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person tells The Associated Press that one more player and three staff members for the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Student tickets will be limited at Kyle Field due to reduction in stadium capacity

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bombers edge closer to a playoff berth

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT