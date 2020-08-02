Advertisement

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm, expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for portions of the Florida coastline
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the now tropical storm is still expected to track up the U.S. East Coast.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the 4 P.M. update from The National Hurricane Center on Saturday, Hurricane Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

As of the 7 P.M. update, the tropical storm is forecasted to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday as it approaches Florida’s southeastern coastline.

Here are the latest details of the tropical system:

  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 70 mph
  • Movement: Northwest at 9 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 993 mb

Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for portions of the Florida coastline.

Isaias is still expected to track up the U.S. East Coast. No impacts are expected to Texas.

