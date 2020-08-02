Isaias weakens into a tropical storm, expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday
Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for portions of the Florida coastline
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the 4 P.M. update from The National Hurricane Center on Saturday, Hurricane Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
As of the 7 P.M. update, the tropical storm is forecasted to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday as it approaches Florida’s southeastern coastline.
Here are the latest details of the tropical system:
- Maximum Sustained Wind: 70 mph
- Movement: Northwest at 9 mph
- Minimum Central Pressure: 993 mb
Hurricane Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings are already in effect for portions of the Florida coastline.
Isaias is still expected to track up the U.S. East Coast. No impacts are expected to Texas.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.