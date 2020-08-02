Advertisement

Summer storms and a lot of heat

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Another afternoon where storms blossomed thanks to a couple small disturbances and a little daytime heating thrown into the mix. Minor damage was reported in some spots in northern Brazos County, but storm activity should begin to wind down through the reminder of the afternoon, with only a stray shower or storm possible up to sunset, so the evening, rain-cooled walks should be dry.

We’ll make another go at afternoon activity into the first half of the upcoming work week. A few pop-up shower or storms will be possible in the afternoon, with the strongest capable of a quick wind gust to 40mph+, but not overly likely. Otherwise, we’ll keep things VERY hot for next week, with highs reaching to about 100 and heat index to about 105-107 nearing the end of the week.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

