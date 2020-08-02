Advertisement

Sunday storms brought ominous skies, wind damage to the Brazos Valley

Afternoon storms caught the attention of many in the Brazos Valley
Strong storms created ominous skies and localized wind damage Sunday afternoon
Strong storms created ominous skies and localized wind damage Sunday afternoon(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Potent, early August storms created a scene Sunday afternoon. Dark skies, low hanging clouds, and damaging winds were reported by viewers and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.

Isolated storms in South Brazos, Southeast Grimes, and Northwest Montgomery Counties were briefly warned by the National Weather Service for the potential of 60mph wind.

Damage was reported in Northeast Brazos County, in and around the community of Kurten, as what seems to have been a “microburst” -- quick, intense wind dropping out of a thunderstorm -- occurred.

Multiple accidents were reported on Highway 6 as the worst of this weather moved through.

Below are pictures sent in by KBTX viewers before and after these storms moved through South Robertson and North Brazos Counties.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 525 active cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday.

News

Rainfall totals: Over half a foot of rain fell for some Friday night

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Heavy rain fell Friday night into the early hours of August 1st. Up to half a foot of rain or more fell in parts of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

News

Waller County Sheriff dies following a heart attack

Updated: 18 hours ago
A long-time Waller County Sheriff has died after suffering a heart attack.

News

Bryan couple surprised with parade for 50th wedding anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan couple had a special surprise on their special day.

News

Young College Station mother dies of COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A College Station mom is being remembered while her family warns others to take COVID-19 seriously.

News

Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

Updated: 22 hours ago
Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith dies of apparent heart attack.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: 22 hours ago
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.