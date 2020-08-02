Sunday storms brought ominous skies, wind damage to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Potent, early August storms created a scene Sunday afternoon. Dark skies, low hanging clouds, and damaging winds were reported by viewers and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.

Isolated storms in South Brazos, Southeast Grimes, and Northwest Montgomery Counties were briefly warned by the National Weather Service for the potential of 60mph wind.

Damage was reported in Northeast Brazos County, in and around the community of Kurten, as what seems to have been a “microburst” -- quick, intense wind dropping out of a thunderstorm -- occurred.

Multiple accidents were reported on Highway 6 as the worst of this weather moved through.

Below are pictures sent in by KBTX viewers before and after these storms moved through South Robertson and North Brazos Counties.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.