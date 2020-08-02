Advertisement

Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

KRTK-TV in Houston is reporting Waller county Sheriff Glenn Smith has died following a heart attack.
KRTK-TV in Houston is reporting Waller county Sheriff Glenn Smith has died following a heart attack.(KTRK)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, (KBTX) - A long-time Waller County Sheriff has died after suffering a heart attack.

Sheriff Glenn Smith suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bellville on Saturday.

”He cared greatly for the people of Waller County, and he will be greatly missed. It’s a very sad day for Waller County. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said.

Smith was with the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years, and he was in his third term as a sheriff.

He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

All flags in Waller County will be flown at half staff, according to Judge Duhon.

Canon Funeral Home in Waller will be handling Smith’s service.

Details on the funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm, expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: 1 hour ago
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.

Latest News

News

Uptick in scam calls across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are growing smarter.

News

Funding to Downtown Bryan Association and Texas Reds absent from proposed city budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station ISD pushes start date back

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

6PM: Texas Association of Business launches new coalition to look at highway and infrastructure needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Proposed College Station budget includes $3.3 million for tourism

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

City of Bryan Capital Projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.