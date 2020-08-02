Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

WALLER COUNTY, (KBTX) - A long-time Waller County Sheriff has died after suffering a heart attack.

Sheriff Glenn Smith suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bellville on Saturday.

”He cared greatly for the people of Waller County, and he will be greatly missed. It’s a very sad day for Waller County. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said.

Smith was with the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years, and he was in his third term as a sheriff.

He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

All flags in Waller County will be flown at half staff, according to Judge Duhon.

Canon Funeral Home in Waller will be handling Smith’s service.

Details on the funeral arrangements are forthcoming.

