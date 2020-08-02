Young College Station mother dies of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station mom is being remembered while her family warns others to take COVID-19 seriously.

Ericka Martinez is the youngest person to die from coronavirus in Brazos County. She was 37-years-old and died last Sunday after lung complications, according to her family.

They shared photos and fond memories with us of the mother, wife, and friend.

“Ericka was the youngest of our family,” said Mary O’Neil, her sister. “I’m the oldest, you always want to protect your siblings as much as possible. That’s how we were raised. I couldn’t protect her from this.”

“She ended up dying by herself,” said her brother Isaac Salazar. “It took her so rapidly. One second she was sick and thought it was a sinus infection and the next second she was in the hospital and two days later in ICU she was pronounced dead.”

The family said she worked in healthcare as a PRN Certified Nursing Assistant. “For the MHMR here in town for the Daybreak Company. She loved her kids and her husband. They all meant the world to her,” said Salazar.

The family said they don’t know where she got the virus and that she was taking precautions.

“It could be picked up anywhere. It could be picked up at the grocery store, at the Walmart. You never know. We can’t point a finger at what,” said Pete Trujillo, her brother.

“She didn’t’ know a stranger. She always had a smile on her face. She was constantly making sure that you knew that you were loved,” said Brandi Trujillo, her sister-in-law.

They said Erika was in pretty good health, but that she had diabetes. Now, the family wants to warn others to take this virus seriously.

“Make sure your heart is right with God and think of others that’s what God tells us to do, love God and love others and how can you love them. Wear a mask,” said O’Neil.

Ericka Martinez’s funeral is set for her birthday, August 12. It will be at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan. The viewing will be August 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brazos County has now had 45 COVID-19-related deaths.

A Go Fund Me for the family has raised nearly $5,000.

