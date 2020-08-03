Advertisement

BCS Chamber on decreasing new COVID cases: ‘We want to be ready when the students come back’

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is “heartened” by recently low numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the area, but he’s still “got [his] fingers crossed”, he knows what is coming in a few weeks.

“The whole purpose of us getting [the cases] down right now—we want to be ready when the students come back,” said Glen Brewer. “Hopefully we can keep these numbers down so our sports will come back, college sports in particular, which has such a big effect on our economy.”

As Texas A&M University and Blinn College students return to the area for the fall semester, Brewer says the business community will be focused on keeping up the progress made over the summer.

“We’re hoping that the additional mask order and the fact that the numbers have gotten so low, I think that would probably lead us to looking at possibly opening slowly and making sure we’re doing it in a safe and sound way,” said Brewer. “But once again, we’ve got the students coming back, so we want to make sure that we don’t go too soon in any one direction right at this particular moment.”

What Brewer certainly wants to encourage, however, is a return to work for many recently unemployed residents of Brazos County. According to Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, these are the top five industries hiring in the area right now:

1. Education and health services

2. Trade transportation and utilities

3. Leisure and hospitality

4. Professional and business services

5. Manufacturing

“So there are jobs available out there,” Brewer said. “There are industries that are hiring. We want to get people in those jobs.”

For job listings from Workforce Solutions, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Registration open for Lincoln Center’s After-School Program

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Monday, registration for the Lincoln Center’s After-School Program opened, but this year will look a little different.

Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing available in Milam County August 10

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Milam County on Aug. 10.

News

Drive-thru school supply drive happening in Madisonville

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Heather Falls
A free, drive-thru school supply giveaway is happening Thursday

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Blinn faculty members honored

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Four Blinn College District faculty and staff members received 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Brazos County health officials confirm one new death, 14 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime open in Bryan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Remant Nawlins/Halftime offers cajun favorites and creative cocktails to-go.

News

Walker County issues burn ban

Updated: 5 hours ago
Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice

Coronavirus

Leon County announces 15 days of free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Leon County has announced 15 days of free COVID-19 testing at three different locations.