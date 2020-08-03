BCS Chamber on decreasing new COVID cases: ‘We want to be ready when the students come back’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The president of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is “heartened” by recently low numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the area, but he’s still “got [his] fingers crossed”, he knows what is coming in a few weeks.

“The whole purpose of us getting [the cases] down right now—we want to be ready when the students come back,” said Glen Brewer. “Hopefully we can keep these numbers down so our sports will come back, college sports in particular, which has such a big effect on our economy.”

As Texas A&M University and Blinn College students return to the area for the fall semester, Brewer says the business community will be focused on keeping up the progress made over the summer.

“We’re hoping that the additional mask order and the fact that the numbers have gotten so low, I think that would probably lead us to looking at possibly opening slowly and making sure we’re doing it in a safe and sound way,” said Brewer. “But once again, we’ve got the students coming back, so we want to make sure that we don’t go too soon in any one direction right at this particular moment.”

What Brewer certainly wants to encourage, however, is a return to work for many recently unemployed residents of Brazos County. According to Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, these are the top five industries hiring in the area right now:

1. Education and health services

2. Trade transportation and utilities

3. Leisure and hospitality

4. Professional and business services

5. Manufacturing

“So there are jobs available out there,” Brewer said. “There are industries that are hiring. We want to get people in those jobs.”

