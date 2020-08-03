Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Local foster parents aim to help children with special and medical needs

Bekah and John Weirich began fostering children in 2006 and opened their home to children with special and medical needs in 2012.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOLA Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County woman is proof there’s no limit to the amount of love you can share with others.

Bekah and John Weirich of Iola began fostering children in 2006 and then opened their home to children with special and medical needs in 2012.

Since then they’ve provided medical care, education, therapy, and love to kids between 2-days to 13-years-old. They’ve also adopted four of the kids they fostered.

“It’s just something we fell into and didn’t intend on doing special needs but found out we really love it and have been called to it,” said Bekah.

“We’ve had kids with genetic disorders, autism, traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, intellectual disability, neonatal abstinence syndrome, or drug withdrawals,” said Bekah. “Our youngest child was straight from the hospital and only two days old.”

Family friend Virginia Macalle nominated Bekah for this week’s Be Remarkable award and $500 presented by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“What makes them remarkable is that they take the children with the most needs and that are difficult to care for. They are constantly going back-and-forth to Texas Children’s Hospital and really too many doctors to list on a weekly basis. They are sacrificing their lives and their hearts to constantly give knowing they have to let go,” said Macalle.

“It is so much work and they do such a fantastic job,” said Macalle.

To learn more about how you can become a foster parent in Texas click here.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

