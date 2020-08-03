Advertisement

Bombers take first place in the South

Brazos Valley to play game one in San Antonio Tuesday
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan / College Station, TX (August 2, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers clinched the number one seed in the TCL South following a 11-1 victory in the final game of the regular season against the Victoria Generals.

Austin Bost got the scoring started for the Bombers in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly to score Kelby Weyler. Brazos Valley exploded for six in the third to blow the game open. Mikey Hoehner knocked in one and Bost sent home two before Wesley Faison sent one over the left-field wall. Adam Bland capped off the third-inning rally with a two-run single. Faison added two more RBI’s in the fourth and the fourth and the sixth. Hoehner put the icing on the cake in the seventh with a two-RBI double to put the Bombers up 10.

Trevis Sundgren pitched four hitless innings and earned the win in his player-of-the-game performance tonight. He struck out eight batters and only walked two as he improved to 4-0 on the season. Dontae Woodard, Pepper Jones and Jorman Diaz held the lead into the ninth where Luke Baley took over and closed the game for the Bombers. The pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts tonight, allowing just four hits and three walks.

Offensively, the Bombers tallied 16 total hits, including five doubles and a home run. Kelby Weyler claimed the TCL batting title tonight after going 2-4 and bumping his average to .367 to end the regular season. Mikey Hoehner had another fantastic game, finishing 4-4 with two RBI’s. Bost and Faison each grabbed two hits and three RBI’s

The best-of-three series against the Flying Chanclas begins Tuesday, August 4th, at 7:05 PM at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. The Bombers will be at home for games two and three (if necessary) on Wednesday and Thursday.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Sports

Excitement can build for 2020 football season - 6 p.m.

Updated: 18 hours ago
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.

Sports

College Station’s Elnita Green sprinting to success

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Not even COVID-19 could slow down College Station Sprinter Elnita Green. The Sophomore Sensation has a big opportunity this week to represent Aggieland at the Junior Olympics in Florida.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers take first place in the South

Updated: 1 hours ago
Brazos Valley to play game one in San Antonio Tuesday

Sports

College Station’s Elnita Green sprinting to success

Updated: 1 hours ago
Green holds the CSHS record for the 100m and 200m dash

Sports

Astros outlast Angels 6-5 in 11

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Houston Astros didn’t even need to lift their bats from their shoulders to chase Shohei Ohtani from another wild performance in the second inning.

Sports

Gallo, Choo homer as Rangers avoid sweep in San Francisco

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers beat San Francisco 9-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Sports

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

Sports

Bombers Clinch Playoff Spot

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers will once again be competing in the post-season after defeating the Victoria Generals 4-3 tonight. They will face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday.