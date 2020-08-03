Bombers take first place in the South

Bryan / College Station, TX (August 2, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers clinched the number one seed in the TCL South following a 11-1 victory in the final game of the regular season against the Victoria Generals.

Austin Bost got the scoring started for the Bombers in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly to score Kelby Weyler. Brazos Valley exploded for six in the third to blow the game open. Mikey Hoehner knocked in one and Bost sent home two before Wesley Faison sent one over the left-field wall. Adam Bland capped off the third-inning rally with a two-run single. Faison added two more RBI’s in the fourth and the fourth and the sixth. Hoehner put the icing on the cake in the seventh with a two-RBI double to put the Bombers up 10.

Trevis Sundgren pitched four hitless innings and earned the win in his player-of-the-game performance tonight. He struck out eight batters and only walked two as he improved to 4-0 on the season. Dontae Woodard, Pepper Jones and Jorman Diaz held the lead into the ninth where Luke Baley took over and closed the game for the Bombers. The pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts tonight, allowing just four hits and three walks.

Offensively, the Bombers tallied 16 total hits, including five doubles and a home run. Kelby Weyler claimed the TCL batting title tonight after going 2-4 and bumping his average to .367 to end the regular season. Mikey Hoehner had another fantastic game, finishing 4-4 with two RBI’s. Bost and Faison each grabbed two hits and three RBI’s

The best-of-three series against the Flying Chanclas begins Tuesday, August 4th, at 7:05 PM at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. The Bombers will be at home for games two and three (if necessary) on Wednesday and Thursday.

