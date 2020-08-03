Brazos County health officials confirm one new death, 14 new cases of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 14 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 528 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The resident was a male in his 60′s who was hospitalized. There have been 46 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

28 people are currently hospitalized. Two people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,361 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,936. There have been 29,185 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 76 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 350

77802: 336

77803: 1,118

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 256

77808: 192

77840: 683

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 905

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 82 213 Brazos 528 3,936 Burleson 63 231 Grimes 190 832 Houston 115 216 Lee 41 152 Leon 38 138 Madison 499 645 Milam 27 306 Montgomery 2,411 6,196 Robertson 119 226 San Jacinto 27 145 Trinity 43 135 Walker 669 3,069 Waller 116 392 Washington 103 477

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 433 staffed hospital beds with 117 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 46 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 70 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 82 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 213 total cases and 127 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 63 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 231 total cases, and 161 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 832 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 216 total cases of COVID-19. There are 54 active cases and 99 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 61 active cases.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 152 cases, with 102 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Leon County currently has 38 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 98 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 499 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 146 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 306 total cases and 279 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,411 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,196 total cases and 3,613 recovered cases. There are currently 66 people hospitalized, and there have been 67 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 119 active COVID-19 cases, with 226 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 10

76629 - 11

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 145 cases with 109 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 135 total cases with 84 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,069 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 669 cases are active in the community and 438 are recovered community cases. 1,962 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 116 active cases of COVID-19. There are 392 total cases and 276 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 103 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 477 total cases with 324 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 141,044 active cases and 282,604 recoveries. There have been 430,485 total cases reported and 3,747,779 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 6,837 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 72,964 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 1 at 3:30 p.m.

