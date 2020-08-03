Bryan ISD makes changes to 2020-2021 school calendar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees approved to move the start date for this year to Thursday, August 20.

This is the second time the district has made a switch to the calendar due to COVID-19.

“As we went through the summer things just changed. It was changing almost daily from what the commissioner would say to what the governor would say,” said Brian Merrell Executive Director of School Leadership. Merrell says this will allow teachers and staff extra time to adapt to changes made to the 2020-2021 school year.

Here are the primary changes:

● The first day of school is now Thursday, August 20 to give teachers more time to prepare their classrooms.

● BISD will have an early release on most Wednesdays to allow for a midweek additional, thorough cleaning of our schools in addition to daily cleaning.

● BISD is considering switching to a block schedule format in grades 7-12 to reduce the number of times students change classrooms. (You will receive more information from your principal if you have a secondary student).

“For them to be on campus to learn the procedures, to get their rooms set up to get the procedures the practices you know all the stickers on and all the signs. Anything you possibly need to be able to walk through that,” said Merrell.

BISD Board President, Mark McCall says it’s a decision they didn’t make lightly.

“Hopefully we’re close enough now that we have enough data from the county health department. We’re acting in good faith based on that information but we also know things can change at a moment’s notice,” said McCall.

In addition to changing the start date, the district will also move most Friday early release days to Wednesdays.

"Time for teachers, not only time for them to be able to focus in on their at-home kids but their in-person kids. We also get to kind of stop a little bit early and our custodial services are going to come in and there's some deep cleaning they're going to be able to do," said Merrell.

The new early release times are:

High School: 12:50 p.m.

Middle School: 12:55 p.m.

Elementary School: 2:10 p.m.

Intermediate School: 2:20 p.m.

“We’re dismissing high school and secondary first so that if they have a sibling they can be home to potentially be home to help with childcare and we dismiss just an hour early for elementary,” said Merrell.

The board also approved changing secondary class schedules to a block schedule. Usually, grades 7-12 have eight periods throughout the day. This change will cut those periods in half.

“So we’ve minimized maybe the exposure. We’ve minimized the shared contamination of just walking around in the building and we’ve slowed the day down as much as possible. So we’re trying to give teachers time back even within the day of saying ‘hey you’ve roughly got 90 minutes to take care of the first period so in that 90 minutes,‘” said Merrell.

The district is still waiting for less than half of its students to make a commitment to which learning option they want for the first six weeks.

If you’d like to switch how your child will learn the first six weeks (on-campus, at-home, hybrid grades 7-12) please call your child’s campus or email BISD_enrollment@bryanisd.org through Thursday, August 6.

