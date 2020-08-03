Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is ending soon and parents are deciding whether to send their kids back to the classroom or keep the remote learning going.

For some children, school is their sanctuary and the only place they feel safe. Executive Director of Scotty’s House Cary Baker was on BVTM Monday to talk about how important the school is for children suffering from child abuse.

Families have been quarantined for months, and Baker says since the shutdown began in March, they have seen a 30% increase number of intakes. However, some counties in Texas saw a 50% decrease in the numbers of reports to the statewide child abuse reporting hotline.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean good news.

“What that actually means is more children are being abused. We’re actually seeing the severity of the abuse increase and in return, reports aren’t being made, so kids aren’t getting the help they need,” Baker said.

Baker says behind doctors, teachers are the highest number of primary reporters of abuse in the state of Texas.

“Without kids being in the school, without teachers who are trained to recognize and pick up on that child abuse, those symptoms, those behavioral signs, we aren’t seeing kids,” Baker continued. “The results of a study show when child abuse is left untreated, they don’t receive any kind of intervention, they are at risk for higher rates of teen pregnancy, they’re more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol to help them cope with what they’ve experienced. They’re more likely to be incarcerated as an adult.”

Baker also says, as they get older, abused children who go untreated are more likely to experience chronic health issues.

“If you see something, you have to report because right now, that safety net of teachers and doctors isn’t there,” Baker said.

Baker says child protection workers are waiting for the surge of child abuse cases once life returns to normal.

“We know children are being abused and they’re suffering in silence because there’s nobody there for them to turn to and reach out to to get help,” Baker said.

Baker says 90% the children they work with at Scotty’s House know their abuser, which could be a family member, a friend or a neighbor. If you suspect someone may be being abused, call the national child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.