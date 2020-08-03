Advertisement

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is ending soon and parents are deciding whether to send their kids back to the classroom or keep the remote learning going.

For some children, school is their sanctuary and the only place they feel safe. Executive Director of Scotty’s House Cary Baker was on BVTM Monday to talk about how important the school is for children suffering from child abuse.

Families have been quarantined for months, and Baker says since the shutdown began in March, they have seen a 30% increase number of intakes. However, some counties in Texas saw a 50% decrease in the numbers of reports to the statewide child abuse reporting hotline.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean good news.

“What that actually means is more children are being abused. We’re actually seeing the severity of the abuse increase and in return, reports aren’t being made, so kids aren’t getting the help they need,” Baker said.

Baker says behind doctors, teachers are the highest number of primary reporters of abuse in the state of Texas.

“Without kids being in the school, without teachers who are trained to recognize and pick up on that child abuse, those symptoms, those behavioral signs, we aren’t seeing kids,” Baker continued. “The results of a study show when child abuse is left untreated, they don’t receive any kind of intervention, they are at risk for higher rates of teen pregnancy, they’re more likely to turn to drugs and alcohol to help them cope with what they’ve experienced. They’re more likely to be incarcerated as an adult.”

Baker also says, as they get older, abused children who go untreated are more likely to experience chronic health issues.

“If you see something, you have to report because right now, that safety net of teachers and doctors isn’t there,” Baker said.

Baker says child protection workers are waiting for the surge of child abuse cases once life returns to normal.

“We know children are being abused and they’re suffering in silence because there’s nobody there for them to turn to and reach out to to get help,” Baker said.

Baker says 90% the children they work with at Scotty’s House know their abuser, which could be a family member, a friend or a neighbor. If you suspect someone may be being abused, call the national child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Food

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Cocktails

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-In the kitchen

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Funeral Services announced for Waller County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
The services will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Then a private ceremony will be held Thursday, August 6 at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, TX.

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2 | News Three At Ten

News

Parade goes for 2+ hours to celebrate former Blue Bell CEO’s 90th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Howard Kruse created Blue Bell’s signature Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream in 1967.

News

New Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla shares thoughts on upcoming budget

Updated: 12 hours ago
Brazos County Commissioners are still working on their upcoming budget during some challenging times.