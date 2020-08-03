Parade goes for 2+ hours to celebrate former Blue Bell CEO’s 90th birthday

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Sunday afternoon friends, family and neighbors lined the driveway of Howard Kruse. They sang songs, sirens blared, and some brought signs.

“Can’t be more blessed because friends make your life,” said Howard Kruse.

Kruse is the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries. He served that role for 12 years.

To celebrate his 90th birthday cars lined his driveway for two hours.

“Dad just knows so many people over the years. I guess when you get to be 90 that’s what happens,” said Dianne Kettler, Kruse’s daughter.

In 1967, Kruse created Blue Bell’s signature Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream. It hit the shelves in 1969. At his drive-by birthday parade guests were treated to it.

“The idea was to create a product that this was like mama and grandma’s homemade ice cream and it has the taste of that,” said Kruse.

Kruse worked at Blue Bell for more than half his life, but it’s evident his impact on the Washington County Community goes further than the wall of the Blue Bell factory.

“Its just dad, lots of friends, he’s lived here his whole life. Community is very very supportive, and we’re just like one big family so that makes it nice,” said Kettler.

“A wonderful community to grow up in and I couldn’t be more fortunate. Here I am 90 years of age and it means I was born in 1930. I was born in a time I’ve seen it from the Model T days to the computer days, and I’ve seen much in between here. Just been a wonderful wonderful life could not be more blessed than the time I’ve been on this earth,” said Kruse.

Kruse is also a graduate of Texas A&M University. He and his brother Ed helped fund the renovation of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

