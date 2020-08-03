Drive-thru school supply drive happening in Madisonville
The drive-thru will be held at the Madison County Fairgrounds Thursday
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison Health Resource Center is sponsoring a free, drive-thru school supply drive Thursday, Aug. 7 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Organizers tell KBTX they will be there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until they run out of supplies.
Students must be present in the vehicle.
You can call the Madison Health Resource Center for more information at (936) 349-0714.
