Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Pederson is believed to have contracted the virus outside of the team’s practice facility, ESPN reports. The Eagles began their training camp Tuesday.

“I feel extremely safe,” said Pederson Monday regarding the facility’s virus protocols. “Obviously, coming into it, there might have been some skepticism about the testing and the screening that goes on, but it’s very thorough.”

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

The 52-year-old Pederson is the second person affiliated with the Eagles to test positive for the virus in the days since their training camp began.

Tackle Lane Johnson announced Wednesday he had tested positive after he and two other players, tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nathan Gerry, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who test positive or come in close contact with an infected person.

Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

