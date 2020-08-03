Advertisement

Former State Rep. John Otto dies

Otto has served at the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Local Government Relations for the Texas A&M System since 2017.
John Otto was a Texas A&M graduate, class of 1970.
John Otto was a Texas A&M graduate, class of 1970.
By Michael Oder
Aug. 3, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University System Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Local Government Relations and former State Representative John Otto passed away Saturday in Houston. He was 71.

Otto has served at the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Local Government Relations for the system since 2017. He served in the statehouse from 2005 to 2017, representing District 18. During Otto’s tenure, he served on the Ways and Means Committee and the Appropriations Committee.

In 1970, Otto graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Accounting. While at Texas A&M, he was head drum major of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band his senior year.

Services are pending with Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan/College Station.

