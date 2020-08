THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Milam County on Aug. 10.

Testing will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is required to participate in the testing. To register, click here.

The free testing will be held at the Thorndale VFW Hall, located at 302 FM 486.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.