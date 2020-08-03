Funeral Services announced for Waller County Sheriff

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral services have been announced for long-time Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith.

The services will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Then a private ceremony will be held Thursday, August 6 at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, TX.

Sheriff Glenn Smith, 61, suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bellville on Saturday.

Smith was with the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years and was in his third term as sheriff. He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

All flags in Waller County will be flown at half staff in Sheriff Smith’s honor for the next 30 days, according to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

