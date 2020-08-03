Advertisement

Funeral Services announced for Waller County Sheriff

By Tre Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral services have been announced for long-time Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith.

The services will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Then a private ceremony will be held Thursday, August 6 at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, TX.

Sheriff Glenn Smith, 61, suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bellville on Saturday.

Smith was with the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years and was in his third term as sheriff. He served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

All flags in Waller County will be flown at half staff in Sheriff Smith’s honor for the next 30 days, according to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Behind doctors, teachers are the highest number of primary reporters of child abuse in the state of Texas. But many students don't have that safety net while remote learning.

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2 | News Three At Ten

News

Parade goes for 2+ hours to celebrate former Blue Bell CEO’s 90th birthday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Howard Kruse created Blue Bell’s signature Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream in 1967.

Latest News

News

New Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla shares thoughts on upcoming budget

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brazos County Commissioners are still working on their upcoming budget during some challenging times.

News

Parade goes for 2+ hours to celebrate former Blue Bell CEO’s 90th birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Howard Kruse created Blue Bell’s signature Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream in 1967.

News

New Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla shares thoughts on upcoming budget

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Chuck Konderla said the upcoming fiscal year will look leaner as they continue to deal with the pandemic.

News

Sunday storms brought ominous skies, wind damage to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Strong storms created ominous skies and localized wind damage Sunday afternoon

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 525 active cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday.