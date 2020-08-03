Advertisement

Gallo, Choo homer as Rangers avoid sweep in San Francisco

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers beat San Francisco 9-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Shin-Soo Choo also went deep for Texas. Scott Heineman had a pair of hits including a two-run double and Jeff Mathis added an RBI single.

“That’s one thing that we haven’t been able to do, we haven’t been able to capitalize and finish off some of these rallies,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We still put ourselves in a situation late in the game, too, to keep pounding at them. We could have broke that game wide open with another big hit. That’s what we want to be as an offense.”

The Rangers entered the day last in the AL in scoring and hits before getting season-highs in both against the Giants.

Texas broke the game open with a four-run seventh after San Francisco scored three in the sixth to erase a 5-2 lead.

They got some help from San Francisco’s bullpen, too, when reliever Andrew Triggs (0-1) walked three consecutive batters on 14 pitches to open the seventh. After Calhoun’s sacrifice fly off Tyler Anderson made it 6-5, Gallo crushed an 0-2 pitch to right-center.

Gallo also singled, doubled and walked.

“To answer with runs after they put up a pretty big inning and started to get momentum on their side, you could feel as soon as we scored that four runs in the seventh that the game started to change,” Gallo said. “It was a huge boost for us.”

Jonathan Hernandez (2-0) retired six batters to win.

Evan Longoria and Chadwick Tromp homered for San Francisco. Tromp’s was the first of his career, Hunter Pence tripled to snap a season-opening 0 for 23 funk.

“We had real good energy, particularly on the offensive side of the ball,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We’ve shown the ability to come back in a game. That’s very encouraging. We’ve shown some resilience.”

Choo pulled his second home run of the season over the right field wall into McCovey Cove off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija in the fifth. On Friday the Rangers leadoff batter hit an opposite field homer on the game’s first pitch.

Texas also got an encouraging outing from lefty Kolby Allard in his first start. Allard allowed one run and two hits before coming out after throwing 75 pitches in four innings.

Samardzija gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and became the first Giants pitcher to make it through five innings, though he did have a blister on his pitching hand.

“No excuses,” Samardzija said. “That’s the way it goes. You have to learn to adjust and make adjustments.”

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: 19 hours ago
The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High

Excitement can build for 2020 football season - 6 p.m.

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.

Astros outlast Angels 6-5 in 11

Updated: 43 minutes ago
By Associated Press
The Houston Astros didn’t even need to lift their bats from their shoulders to chase Shohei Ohtani from another wild performance in the second inning.

College Station’s Elnita Green sprinting to success

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Tyler Shaw
Not even COVID-19 could slow down College Station Sprinter Elnita Green. The Sophomore Sensation has a big opportunity this week to represent Aggieland at the Junior Olympics in Florida.

Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Associated Press
A group of Pac-12 football players say they will not practice or play until their concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.

Bombers Clinch Playoff Spot

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers will once again be competing in the post-season after defeating the Victoria Generals 4-3 tonight. They will face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday.

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football fans have started to see more clarity with the upcoming 2020 Aggie football season. Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork has also started to set games for next season. The Aggies plan to play Colorado in 2021 at Empower Field in Denver (home of the Denver Broncos).

Cardinals-Brewers postponed again after 4 more St. Louis positives

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
By Associated Press
Saturday’s Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee has been postponed, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person tells The Associated Press that one more player and three staff members for the Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.